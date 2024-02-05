(Bloomberg) -- The US economy is showing “remarkable strength” compared with Europe, where countries are struggling more with tighter monetary policy and the shocks of the energy price surge in recent years, OECD Chief Economist Clare Lombardelli said.

The Paris-based organization revised up its forecasts for US growth next year while it cut expectations for most of the euro area, which it now sees expanding only 0.6% in 2024.

“We are seeing a mixed picture around the world: The European economies are a bit weaker because of the tightening of monetary conditions in particular weighing on activity,” Lombardelli said on Bloomberg Television. “We’ve got a stronger picture in the US.”

