(Bloomberg) -- US regulators finalized rules designed to speed up building the power grid of the future, approving the biggest reforms in at least a decade to enable the energy transition, meet soaring demand and offer protection from extreme weather.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission will require grid planners to perform 20-year assessments and approved rules to permit high-voltage power lines in national corridors established by the US Energy Department. They also set guidelines for divvying up billions of dollars of costs to overhaul grids. And, developers will be required for the first time to engage tribal and environmental justice communities early in the process.

The much-anticipated rules are part of sweeping reforms launched in mid-2021 to overhaul the US grid and cut red tape as the nation transitions to clean energy. The rush to build data centers to run artificial intelligence, requiring record power demand, has intensified the urgency.

“Extreme weather events have become the norm and electric grids are routinely pushed to the brink,” said FERC Chairman Willie Phillips, noting transmission development fell to a historic low in 2022 while demand grew. “Without significant action now we won’t be able to keep the lights on.”

Clean energy advocates and power grid developers have pressed for the rules to be finalized as a way to smooth out a planning and permitting process that they say has stymied new power plants connecting to the grid. Some states and local conservation groups have opposed transmission projects, fearing the destruction of habitat and rural landscapes.

“The power system is changing, and this rule ensures the nation’s power grid will advance with clarity and consistency — rather than a haphazard approach that ignores the full range of benefits that new transmission can bring,” Cullen Howe, senior advocate with the Sustainable FERC Project at the Natural Resources Defense Council, said in an emailed statement.

Constructing transmission lines — from divvying up costs to building them through neighborhoods or federal lands — has long been fraught with controversy and delays. Some long-haul lines are taking nearly two decades to complete because of opposition along the way.

The commission took two separate votes on the transmission rules. The permitting rule won unanimous backing while the other set requiring grids to perform long-term planning and allocating costs was met by fierce criticism from Mark Christie, the lone Republican commissioner.

“This rule is not fair to consumers” and will ultimately amounts to a “shell game” for dictating trillions of dollars of investment needed, Christie said.

In an interview with Bloomberg News in Washington, Phillips said developers will need “to take a hard look” at using new grid technologies that will boost the usage of the existing system to bolster consumer benefits and contain costs. “The longer we wait, the more expensive our options are,” he said.

The US electrical network is at a “make or break moment” as it’s being tested every day and forecasts show unprecedented growth with Ohio expected to see its demand increase by the equivalent of adding Manhattan in the state, Phillips said.

