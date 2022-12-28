(Bloomberg) -- The top US energy regulator is investigating the rotating blackouts that affected millions of households during the recent winter storm.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission launched a joint inquiry with the North American Reliability Corp. to identify problems and better protect against reliability issues, according to a statement Wednesday.

The storm underscores the increasing stress that more frequent bouts of extreme weather is placing on power infrastructure. In addition to outages in Tennessee and the Carolinas, “multiple energy emergencies were declared and new demand records were set across the continent, Jim Robb, chief executive officer of NERC, said in the statement.

“And this was in the early weeks of a projected ‘mild’ winter.”

