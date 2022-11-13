US Envoy Calls on Zambia Creditors to Take Loss on ‘Stinky’ Debt

(Bloomberg) -- The US ambassador to Zambia called on creditors to accept debt write-offs for the country, which was Africa’s first to default during the Covid-19 pandemic two years ago.

“Every single one of the creditors needs to reduce the capital, the principal that is owed,” Ambassador Michael Gonzales said in an interview with Zambian state television Sunday. “Not just restructure so that the Zambian people keep paying longer and more into perpetuity, but taking what we call a haircut.”

Chinese lenders account for more than a third of Zambia’s external liabilities. Gonzales didn’t say which loans he was referring to, though he criticized non-disclosure agreements that govern some of them.

“There’s a lot of stinky debt,” he said. “There’s a lot of shenanigans that went into the debt that the Zambian people are now saddled with for a generation.”

Zambia is seeking to restructure $12.8 billion of foreign loans in talks with a group of creditors ranging from Chinese state-owned banks to bondholders. The Finance Ministry has said creditors needed to take a 49% cut.

