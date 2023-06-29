US Envoy for Iran Says His Security Clearance Is Under Review

(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration’s top negotiator with Iran said his security clearance is under review and he’ll remain on leave until the investigation is complete.

“I have been informed that my security clearance is under review,” Robert Malley said in a statement to Bloomberg News. “I have not been provided any further information, but I expect the investigation to be resolved favorably and soon. In the meantime, I am on leave.”

Malley’s clearance was suspended as the State Department conducts a diplomat security investigation into his possible mishandling of classified information, CNN reported, citing a US official it didn’t identify.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said earlier Thursday that Malley, who is responsible for reining in Tehran’s nuclear program and other activity opposed by the US, was stepping back from his role, with his deputy, Abram Paley, filling in on an interim basis. But Miller didn’t say why.

The department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about Malley’s statement or confirm that his clearance was being reviewed.

The temporary changing of the guard comes amid continuing indications of movement toward a partial agreement between the US and Iran, potentially involving the return of US citizens held by the regime. Increased involvement by Brett McGurk, the White House coordinator for the Middle East, had prompted talk that Malley was being sidelined.

