(Bloomberg) -- The US ambassador to China made a rare visit to Hong Kong as the Chinese city races to complete new security legislation that raised concerns of a chilling effect among some businesses and foreign governments.

Nicholas Burns, the envoy, was hosted by US Consul General Gregory May in the Asian financial hub for meetings from March 11 to 12, according to a statement from the US Consulate General in Hong Kong. The spokesperson didn’t elaborate on what these meetings are.

Burns’ tour came as the city’s government moves full steam ahead to ramp up its national security safeguards with more legislation. Plans to pass the long-shelved Article 23 law prompted anxiety among some business leaders over the measure’s China-like definition of state secrets and fears it would inflame already tense ties with the US.

It’s Burns’ first publicly known visit to the former British colony since he became the US ambassador to China in 2022. The US consulate’s spokesperson said the meetings “mark the resumption of routine and longstanding internal policy and management coordination discussions.”

Last month, Washington expressed concerns that the “broad and vague” definitions in the proposed law could be used to stamp out dissent and its proposed long-arm jurisdiction might be exercised to “intimidate and restrict” Americans.

Hong Kong’s legislature will continue to discuss the bill on Wednesday and is expected to approve it in the coming days.

