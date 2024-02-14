(Bloomberg) -- The US is still urging people who test positive for Covid to isolate for at least five days, even as health officials discuss whether to drop the pandemic-era recommendation last updated in 2021.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hasn’t yet decided whether to update its isolation guidelines to allow Americans who’ve tested positive for Covid, but see symptoms improving, to return to the office or school sooner, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named describing private conversations.

The Washington Post first reported on a CDC effort to review current Covid guidance, which still holds that people who test positive should isolate from others for at least five days. The Post said the CDC was planning to shift guidance to allow people who’ve contracted Covid to return to work or school if they are seeing symptoms improve and are fever-free for 24 hours without the help of medication.

The people familiar with the internal discussions disagreed with that characterization, suggesting that the CDC continues to review its guidance as the virus evolves. They added that the CDC has taken a close look at its policies as states across the US change recommendations of their own.

Dave Daigle, a spokesperson for the CDC, said the Atlanta-based agency has “no updates to Covid guidelines to announce at this time.” He added, “We will continue to make decisions based on the best evidence and science to keep communities healthy and safe.”

Last year, Oregon changed its policy to allow those who see their Covid symptoms improving — and have been fever free for 24 hours without medication — to end isolation. California followed suit in January, also adding that those who are asymptomatic but testing positive don’t need to isolate but should wear a mask for 10 days.

