(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is expanding the number of Afghans eligible for temporary protected status, shielding them from deportation and allowing them to seek work permits.

Under the decision the Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday, 14,600 additional Afghans who arrived in the US between March 15, 2022 and Wednesday will be eligible for the protections, which will be extended to May 2025.

Roughly 3,000 Afghans currently have temporary protected status and would be allowed to retain it, the department said. The policy was put in place last year, months after the US’s disastrous exit from the country led thousands of Afghans to flee the now-ruling Taliban.

On Wednesday, the Biden administration re-designated temporary protected status for Venezuela, allowing roughly 470,000 migrants to apply for protection at a time when cities and states have complained to the administration about the financial burden caused by the influx.

