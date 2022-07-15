US Factory Output Declines for a Second Month on Consumer Goods

(Bloomberg) -- Production at US factories declined in June for a second month, restrained by higher inventories and a softer economic outlook.

The 0.5% decrease in manufacturing output matched the downwardly revised drop in May, Federal Reserve data showed Friday. Total industrial production, which also includes mining and utility output, fell 0.2% last month, the first decline this year.

