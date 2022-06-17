US Factory Output Falls for First Time in Four Months

(Bloomberg) -- US factory production unexpectedly declined in May, restrained by ongoing supply challenges and hints of cooler demand.

The 0.1% decrease followed a 0.8% increases in the prior two months, Federal Reserve data showed Friday. Total industrial production, which also includes mining and utility output, rose 0.2% last month.

Median forecasts in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 0.3% advance in factory output and a 0.4% gain in overall industrial production.

