US Failed to Plan Upkeep for Weapons Sent to Ukraine, Watchdog Says

(Bloomberg) -- The Pentagon failed to prepare adequate plans upfront to guide Ukraine forces in maintaining fighting vehicles, like M1 tanks, as well as Patriot air defense interceptors, according to the inspector general for the Defense Department.

“The DoD provided Ukraine with armored vehicles and air defense systems without a plan to ensure their long-term usefulness,” Inspector General Robert Storch said as he released two reports on Tuesday. “While the DoD is currently working on developing such a plan, the lack of foresight in this matter is concerning, and should be rectified promptly.”

Among examples cited, Storch said the Pentagon “provided basic operation and maintenance training courses on the Patriot air defense systems, as well as initial parts and supplies” but didn’t establish “advanced training to address maintenance tasks, a process to anticipate sustainment needs, a supply system for providing replacement parts, or facilities necessary to perform sustainment activities.”

With funds to send Ukraine more weapons stalled by Republican opposition in the US House, the need to sustain weaponry that’s already been shipped has taken on additional significance as the war against the Russian invasion enters its third year.

As of last August, the Pentagon transferred, or was transferring, 186 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, 189 Stryker combat vehicles and 31 M1 Abrams tanks as well as an unspecified number of Patriots, according to the second of the two reports.

Without planned sustainment support — including proper spare parts, ammunition, and maintenance — “the Ukrainians would not be capable of maintaining these weapon systems in their ongoing fight against Russia’s full-scale invasion,” the inspector general concluded.

The Pentagon focuses considerable attention on the sustainment of weapons systems, which often amount to more than 70% of program costs. In discussing the eventual arrival of F-16 jets in Ukraine, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has pointed out the need for a long-term sustainment plan.

Still, Storch’s office found in the case of Army systems the Defense Department “provided limited spare parts, ammunition, and maintenance support following” their transfer and “did not coordinate or tailor those efforts into a comprehensive sustainment plan.”

Although the Pentagon provided supply packages “containing consumables and spare parts, as well as personnel and facilities to conduct field‑level maintenance” through Sept. 30 for the Army vehicles, officials “acknowledged that the existing efforts did not constitute a sustainment plan and had not yet identified efforts to facilitate Ukraine’s sustainment beyond” September, the audit of the armored systems concluded.

