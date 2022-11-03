(Bloomberg) -- The US slipped behind Denmark in a ranking of the most competitive nations in attracting and retaining talent, hurt in part by middling scores in openness to foreign business and workers, as well as personal safety.

Overall, Europe dominated the top of the annual Global Talent Competitiveness Index issued by Insead, an international graduate business school, with seven countries in the top 10. Switzerland and Singapore remained No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, while Denmark moved to the third place, displacing the US, which dropped from the top 3 for the first time since 2017.

The most competitive nations also are the among world’s wealthiest, and Covid-19 is likely to exacerbate inequalities in the fight for talent, Insead said in a report. In poor countries, the pandemic led to “the worst shock to education and learning in a century,” according to the report, which quoted the World Bank.

The US has generally fared well since the school started the ranking in 2013. This year, out of 133 countries, the world’s largest economy remains a global leader in growing talent, thanks to its top-ranking universities and colleges, according to the report.

But the US ranked lower in its ability to attract and retain human capital, and would benefit from being more open to foreign business and talent and from better personal safety, the authors wrote.

Insead’s talent competitiveness index measures policies and practices that enable a country to develop, attract, and empower people. It is based on categories that span from regulatory and labor conditions to education and lifestyle.

The US took three of the top four spots in Insead’s separate ranking of global cities by talent competitiveness.

