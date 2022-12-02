(Bloomberg) -- Chinese solar manufacturers are circumventing decade-old tariffs by assembling equipment in Southeast Asia before shipping it to the US, according to initial findings by the US Commerce Department.

The probe found that some solar cells and modules exported from Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam used wafers produced in China in violation of US tariffs, the agency said Friday in a filing.

“Today’s preliminary determination underscores Commerce’s commitment to holding the PRC accountable for its trade distorting actions, which undermine American industries,” the agency said in a separate statement, referring to the People’s Republic of China.

The finding threatens to worsen trade tensions between the US and China -- the world’s two biggest economies -- as Democrats and Republicans both work to boost domestic manufacturing of solar equipment to reduce reliance on imports from Southeast Asia. Other industries including steel are closely watching the case because it could set a precedent for future investigations, essentially making it easier for tariff proponents to seek their expansion.

The Commerce Department is continuing its probe, with investigators deployed to Southeast Asia and doing other work that could lead to a different outcome when the agency issues its final determination next May. Regardless, penalties are unlikely to immediately sting the US industry, given President Joe Biden’s decision to freeze new tariffs for solar imports from the four countries under investigation through June 2024.

The Coalition for a Prosperous America, an advocacy group that backed the investigation, called on Biden to withdraw the tariff moratorium in light of the findings, saying it “gives Chinese manufacturers a free pass to illegally circumvent” in the meantime.

Beginning June 6, 2024, the US government would begin collecting cash deposits as high as 254% for affected imports, though the majority of companies would be subjected to rates below 35%. Most solar manufacturers in the region also will have an opportunity to avoid new tariffs by certifying their products don’t use certain components from China.

The Commerce Department probe was announced in March, after small California manufacturer Auxin Solar Inc. alleged that some panel makers were circumventing anti-dumping and countervailing duties on China by completing manufacturing in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. Those countries now constitute about 80% of annual US panel imports. The mere existence of the investigation initially spurred some manufacturers to slow or stop shipments to the US.

“The only good news here is that Commerce didn’t target all imports from the subject countries,” Abigail Ross Hopper, chief executive officer of the Solar Energy Industries Association, said in a statement. “Nonetheless, this decision will strand billions of dollars’ worth of American clean energy investments and result in the significant loss of good-paying, American, clean energy jobs.”

The Commerce Department specifically investigated the largest two solar companies operating in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, deemed representative of their countries as a whole. The agency found that four of them were circumventing tariffs: BYD Hong Kong Co. in Cambodia, Canadian Solar Inc. in Thailand, Trina Solar Science & Technology in Vietnam and Vina Solar Technology Co. in Vietnam. Representatives for those companies didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The agency said four other companies that were scrutinized as part of the initial probe were not circumventing tariffs: New East Solar (Cambodia) Co. Ltd., Hanwha Q Cells Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., Jinko Solar Technology Sdn. Bhd., Jinko Solar (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. and Boviet Solar Technology Co. Ltd. US depository receipts of JinkoSolar Holding Co. rose as much as 13% Friday in New York.

The decision to single out those manufacturers could allow the companies to charge a premium for their products. Other companies that were not specifically identified by the agency -- but have operations in the countries -- will be able to provide an attestation that their products are “not manufactured using wafers produced in China” or that no more than two other key inputs were produced from China.

--With assistance from Luz Ding and Will Wade.

