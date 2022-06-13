US Fried-Chicken Chain Popeyes Expands in UK With Six New Sites

(Bloomberg) -- US fried-chicken chain Popeyes will open six new restaurants in the UK, where its first location has become the brand’s best-performing restaurant globally since it launched last year.

Popeyes, owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc., will roll out sites in Nottingham, Gateshead, Oxford, Reading, Brighton and Ealing. It currently runs delivery kitchens around London and a take-away restaurant in east London’s Stratford, now the best-performing of Popeyes’ 3,600 worldwide. The company also opened a sit-in restaurant in Chelmsford over the weekend.

The expansion is expected to create 600 jobs in construction and hospitality roles. Popeyes said in a press statement that it would soon announce another raft of new locations.

Restaurant Brands shares fell 2.2% in trading before US markets opened Monday. They’ve lost 14% this year through Friday’s close.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.