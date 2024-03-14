(Bloomberg) -- European asset managers are piling pressure on global regulators as they warn as much as $70 billion of daily currency trading could be at risk from a faster US settlement cycle.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York should get the world’s largest currency settlement firm, CLS, to extend its cut-off time for next day settlement, the European Fund and Asset Management Association said. That’s because US plans to halve the time it takes to complete securities transactions to just one day from May — known as T+1 — means European investors will struggle to meet the current deadline of 6 p.m. in New York.

“This is of systemic importance,” the EFAMA paper said. “T+1 implementation today does not represent an absolute reduction of risk in the system. From where asset managers sit, it looks more like a shift away from credit and market risk to an increase in operational and settlement risk.”

The US move to T+1, now less than three months away, will put US stocks out of step with the world of foreign exchange, where trades typically take two days to complete. That’s a headache for overseas investors buying US assets, who will need to secure dollars faster to complete deals.

CLS is already consulting on extending its deadline and is due to announce a decision around the end of this quarter. The firm is a key cog in the $7.5 trillion-a-day currency market because it operates a payment-versus-payment system, which ensures one side of a transaction gets paid at the same time as the other.

“Any changes to the existing CLSSettlement service would require regulatory engagement, a comprehensive risk assessment supported by detailed modelling and analysis, as well as requiring the whole ecosystem to make changes to their systems and processes,” Lisa Danino-Lewis, Chief Growth Officer at CLS, said Thursday in response to Bloomberg questions. CLS will continue to engage with “its members and the buy-side community and will continue to explore possible solutions.”

EFAMA warned that, because of the move to T+1, around 39% of its members’ FX trades involving the US dollar would no longer be eligible for CLS settlement due to the inability to meet custodian deadlines, which are set against the CLS cut-off time. It also called on the European Central Bank to take a more active role in mitigating the risks.

The trade body, which represents firms managing €28.5 trillion ($31.1 trillion), wants regulators to encourage custodians to adopt later cut-off times that are closer to the CLS deadline. Custodian deadlines tend to cluster around either 6 p.m. Central European Time, indicating a European business day imposed cut-off, or 10.30 p.m. CET, according to the trade body.

“There is no doubt that custodians could be more aligned in their cut-off times, and the industry average should ideally be much closer to the CLS cut-off,” EFAMA said.

