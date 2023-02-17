(Bloomberg) -- Winds Exploration and Production LLC said its project to produce methane from Lake Kivu in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo can be expanded to a $500 million investment and displace diesel generators used by miners.

The company plans to build a modular plant, ship methane by pipeline and export liquefied CO2 from the 473-square-kilometer (183-square-mile) Idjwi block it won last month.

The initial phase will cost about $120 million and “subsequent modules will be added to fully exploit the gas,” said Uzo Ihekwoaba, a Winds E&P spokesman. The company is in discussions with multiple partners who he declined to identify.

Electricity production from methane is part of Congo’s plan to expand energy access to almost a third of its population by 2030 from about 10%. Lake Kivu contains enough methane — produced in part by microorganisms and dissolved in its deep waters — to generate an estimated 700 megawatts of electricity for more than 50 years.

Rwanda has been exploiting the fuel to produce electricity on its side of the lake for several years. Symbion Power, which developed two of the Rwandan projects, is planning a 60-megawatt gas-to-power project on Congo’s Makelele block.

Read: Congo Picks Symbion to Produce Power from Methane-Filled Lake

Winds E&P is planning to build a pipeline south from the block to the city of Bukavu in mineral-rich South Kivu province, where the methane can fuel gas turbines and replace dirtier diesel generators typically used by mining companies in Congo, Ihekwoaba said.

The central African nation plans to launch a gold smelter in Bukavu this year. Processing plants for other minerals, including tin ore and tantalum, may soon follow.

The CO2 siphoned from the lake will be separated from the methane and shipped in liquefied form to markets in Asia, Ihekwoaba said. Congolese state-owned hydrocarbons company, Sonahydroc SA, will have a minority stake in the project, he said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.