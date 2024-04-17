(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine faces “dire” battlefield conditions as delays to US military aid drag on, the top American military officer warned Wednesday.

“Ukraine right now is facing some dire battlefield conditions,” General Charles Brown, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs, told the House Appropriations Defense subcommittee. Brown said Ukraine’s gains since the start of the conflict “could be lost without our support.”

“It’s partly because of their capability from a resourcing standpoint — whether it’s munitions, whether it’s vehicles, whether it’s platforms — they’re being outmatched by the Russians,” Brown said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson plans separate floor votes this week on new aid to Israel and Ukraine, in an attempt to assemble fragile coalitions to speed weapons to both allies. The move could end a months-long Republican blockade on help for Kyiv while also responding quickly to Iran’s missile and drone attack in Israel over the weekend.

“The world is watching us to see how we’ll react,” Johnson said Monday, as he announced his plan.

Russia’s continuing military operations have exploited Ukraine’s dwindling artillery supplies and air defense as well as a disadvantage on manpower. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s troops are also mounting a sustained attack on Ukraine’s energy system nationwide and making some advances across parts of the front line as Western officials indicate they fear Kyiv’s military may be nearing a breaking point.

Although Russia may be short of the manpower needed for a decisive breakthrough in the war, its defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, said it plans to form two new combined armies by the end of this year. So far, the military has been expanding its ranks by attracting recruits with the promise of generous pay and aims to enlist at least 250,000 more soldiers in 2024.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told the House panel that the delay of US assistance “sends a terrible signal to our allies and partners, who will question whether or not we are committed to this cause and whether or not we are a reliable partner.”

