(Bloomberg) -- The US and Germany welcomed a call by Ethiopia’s dissident Tigray region for a cease-fire and peace talks without preconditions to end renewed conflict in the country.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front on Sunday said it’s prepared to abide by an immediate cessation of hostilities and to participate in a peace process under the auspices of the African Union, according to a statement published on its Twitter page. The call for negotiations omitted conditions the TPLF had previously set as a precursor to talks, including that Ethiopia’s government recognize the region’s right to self-determination.

“The US welcomes the Tigray regional authorities’ statement,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Monday on board Air Force One while en route to Boston. “The Ethiopian government has stated its willingness to go to talks any time, anywhere, and should seize this moment to give peace a chance.”

Conflict resumed in northern Ethiopia last month, ending a humanitarian cease-fire signed in March that halted 16 months of violence in which millions of people were forced to flee their homes. The renewed fighting threatens to stymie efforts by Ethiopia’s government to improve relations with international financiers, as it awaits an International Monetary Fund loan amid efforts to revamp its debt.

Yields on Ethiopia’s $1 billion of Eurobonds due in 2024 fell 61 basis points on Monday to 38.46%.

Ethiopia’s government has yet to respond to the TPLF’s offer. It’s previously demanded negotations be held without preconditions. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s spokeswoman, Billene Seyoum, didn’t answer a text message and a call to her mobile phone when Bloomberg sought comment.

US President Joe Biden’s special envoy for the Horn of Africa, Mike Hammer, is in the region and “actively engaged” with the parties, the African Union and international partners to help advance the peace process, Jean-Pierre said.

“We strongly encourage the Ethiopian government to act on its pledge to stand by anytime, anywhere and without preconditions for cease-fire talks,” a spokesman for Germany’s foreign ministry said in an emailed statement. “All parties to the conflict now have a duty not to let the chance of a peaceful settlement of the conflict go to waste.”

