(Bloomberg) -- The US announced $488 million in humanitarian assistance for Ethiopia to help the nation respond to a prolonged drought that’s threatening the survival of 8.1 million people.

The funding will target about 7.4 million people in need of immediate food assistance by providing sorghum, yellow split peas and vegetable oil, according to a statement by the US Agency for International Development. Part of the money will also go to helping more than 4.7 million children under five years of age at risk of malnutrition this year.

The announcement comes as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visits the Horn of Africa nation on Wednesday as part of a four-country tour of Africa. The US stopped providing security and economic assistance to Ethiopia in May last year because of a conflict in its northern Tigray region, but continued to offer humanitarian aid.

Ethiopia’s food production was hit by the civil war, as well as the worst drought in four decades. The situation was exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which contributed to making key imports like wheat and fuel pricier.

“In some drought-affected parts of the country, armed conflict is limiting access to food and income,” according to USAID’s statement. “Communities across southern and southeastern Ethiopia are experiencing widespread crop losses and 2.5 million livestock deaths have been reported -- a significant loss in sources of food and income.”

USAID’s Ethiopia announcement follows a commitment of $476 million to help Somalia, where a similarly unprecedented drought has left more than 7 million people facing starvation. USAID’s administrator, Samantha Power, said July 19 that the US will provide nearly $1.2 billion to help meet the immediate humanitarian needs in parts of Somalia, Kenya and Ethiopia.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.