(Bloomberg) -- Senate Appropriations Chairwoman Patty Murray warned Thursday that the risks of a Jan. 20 partial government shutdown are rising because the two parties are still sparring over annual spending limits.

At issue is a “side deal” agreed to as part of the June law to avert a breach of the US debt ceiling that lets Congress use budget maneuvers to free up an additional $70 billion for federal programs through September.

Democrats consider that side deal as fundamental to the debt ceiling agreement, while Republicans consider it an end-run around existing budget caps that needs to be disregarded.

The continuing conflict over the overall amount of annual spending, which is needed to pass full-year funding bills, threatens to force at least a partial government funding lapse.

“It’s absolutely dangerous,” Murray, a Washington Democrat, said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, already under fire from his fiscally conservative right flank, has said he won’t support any new temporary spending bills to postpone a shutdown. The current short-term funding, which was opposed by GOP hardliners, keeps some government agencies open through Jan. 19 and others through Feb. 2.

Johnson and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have been trying to negotiate the spending level for weeks. Murray warned if no deal is done next week, when a three-week recess begins, lawmakers won’t have time to complete detailed spending bills before the shutdown deadline.

Murray said she’s concerned the inaction will force a full-year stopgap measure that would trigger across-the-board cuts to defense and domestic spending and prevent detailed adjustments to agency spending priorities.

“I worry the speaker is sleep-walking America toward a full-year stopgap,” she said.

