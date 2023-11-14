(Bloomberg) -- A potential US government shutdown Saturday threatens to deal another blow to the already tepid market for initial public offerings.

As the House prepares to vote on a temporary funding plan Tuesday, Wall Street is bracing for a scenario that would effectively close the market to IPO candidates, as the Securities and Exchange Commission would operate with just a skeletal staff. That threat is just the latest issue to plague a market that’s been moribund for nearly two years, with the cash raised via IPOs on US exchanges through November sitting at levels similar to 2022 — the lowest in more than a decade.

Tuesday’s afternoon vote will pit growing Democratic support for the bill against hardline conservatives who oppose House Speaker Mike Johnson’s interim funding plan, which is necessary to avoid a Nov. 18 shutdown. The bill would fund some parts of the government through Jan. 19 and others through Feb. 2, setting the table for more shutdown wrangling at the start of the year.

As politicians weigh the funding plan, Wall Street bankers and corporate America are left waiting to see if the government will close.

“That works against the markets” for would-be issuers, said Kati Penney, a corporate transactions lead at CrossCountry Consulting, in addition to the chill driven by the ongoing wars and performance struggles among recently public companies.

Any such closure would make the SEC unable to vet share sale filings or declare pricings on new listings effective. No IPOs were approved during the longest shutdown in modern US history, a 35-day stretch in 2018-2019.

The electronic filing system for document submissions would remain running, however, allowing would-be issuers to file publicly ahead of any reopening. In Wall Street’s view, those companies would be the first to get a nod from the SEC when business resumes.

The calendar is light. A trio of microcap companies debuted on Tuesday ahead of the vote, raising less than $100 million combined, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. DDC Enterprise Ltd., a food-focused Chinese e-commerce company, is expected to debut on Friday ahead of a potential weekend shutdown.

The nascent market for new offerings has been stung by the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate hiking campaign, investor preference for safer investments, a pair of wars and broader geopolitical uncertainty. While fundamentals remain strong — the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, is back below 15 and the S&P 500 is back within 2% of a July peak — investors and companies are struggling to see eye to eye on valuations.

The majority of the year’s largest US IPOs have struggled to regain their initial peaks, with Kenvue Inc., Birkenstock Holding Plc and Instacart among those trading below their offer price. Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd. and Cargo Therapeutics Inc., the most recent IPOs to raise more than $200 million, have churned since debuting on Friday.

Just $24.7 billion has been raised via IPOs on US exchanges this year, a modest bump from $23.9 billion seen at this point last year but a 92% plunge from 2021’s banner year, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Depending how long a potential shutdown may last, it could effectively end the year’s offerings and drive uncertainty into January, when bankers are hopeful activity will return.

