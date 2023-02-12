(Bloomberg) -- The US general in charge of NORAD said he hasn’t ruled out any possibilities on the source of three objects shot from the skies over the US and Canada — including that they might be of extraterrestrial origins.

General Glen VanHerck, commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command, made the comment when asked Sunday if the US had excluded the possibility that the objects shot down over Alaska, Canada and Michigan were “aliens or extraterrestrials.”

“I’ll let the intel community and the counterintelligence community figure that out,” VanHerck told a briefing. “I haven’t ruled out anything at this point.”

Although the US says the large balloon that it shot down off of South Carolina on Feb. 4 was a Chinese spying platform, which China denies, Pentagon officials acknowledged Sunday that they don’t know who was behind smaller objects downed since then. They said the US military has increased scrutiny of items in US airspace and the sensitive of radars that search the skies.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.