(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration unveiled a new plan to vaccinate eligible Americans against monkeypox, prioritizing those who have been exposed to the virus in states with the highest infection rates.

Hundreds of thousands of doses of the Jynneos vaccine from Bavarian Nordic A/S will be made available under the administration’s new plan through a tiered-allocation system, the US Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday.

Local officials will also be able to request Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s ACAM2000 vaccine, but it isn’t recommended for use for everyone, such as immunocompromised people, due to “significant side effects.”

HHS will work with state and local health departments to get the shots to those at highest risk, primarily in the LGBTQ community or people who identify as men and have sex with men, a key part of the strategy to combat the outbreak. Cases have risen to more than 306 nationally, a number experts say is likely an undercount due to under testing.

“Our goal right now is to ensure that the limited supply of Jynneos vaccine is deployed to those who can benefit from it most immediately, as we continue to secure additional vaccine doses,” HHS Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dawn O’Connell said in a statement.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.