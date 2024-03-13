(Bloomberg) -- US health authorities are investigating whether the cyberattack on UnitedHealth Group Inc.’s Change Healthcare unit involved a breach of personal health information.

The Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights opened the probe into the company’s compliance with health-privacy rules, according to a letter from the agency posted on its website on Wednesday.

“Given the unprecedented magnitude of this cyberattack, and in the best interest of patients and health care providers, OCR is initiating an investigation into this incident,” the agency said.

A UnitedHealth spokesperson said the company will cooperate with the investigation and is working with authorities to learn the extent of the breach. “Our immediate focus is to restore our systems, protect data and support those whose data may have been impacted,” the company said in a statement.

The breach that has halted the flow of billions of dollars in medical payments is entering its fourth week. Neither the company nor the government have said how many patient records might have been exposed in the attack.

Change Healthcare has said its systems process transactions for trillions of dollars of medical claims each year.

News of the HHS investigation was reported earlier by the Washington Post.

