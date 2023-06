US Hiring Picks Up as Wage Growth Decelerates (Video)

(Bloomberg) -- Nonfarm payrolls increased 339,000 last month after an upwardly revised 294,000 advance in April. The unemployment rate rose to 3.7%. Mike McKee reports on “Bloomberg Surveillance.”

