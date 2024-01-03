(Bloomberg) -- US mortgage applications for home purchases declined from an almost five-month high as borrowing costs ticked higher in the final week of 2023.

The Mortgage Bankers Association’s gauge of mortgage applications to buy a home slid 7.6%, the most since April, in the week ended Dec. 29. The contract rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage edged up 5 basis points to 6.76%.

In the prior week, the home-purchase index rose to the highest since late July as the 30-year rate dropped to a seven-month low. The figures tend to be volatile around holidays, and the last week included Christmas.

The MBA’s overall index of mortgage applications, which includes both purchases and refinancings, decreased 10.7% last week, the most since February.

While mortgage rates have fallen from almost 8% in October and helped stabilize housing demand, a sustained decline in borrowing costs to much lower levels is probably needed to put the housing market on a better trajectory.

The MBA survey uses responses from mortgage bankers, commercial banks and thrifts and has been conducted weekly since 1990. The data cover more than 75% of all retail residential mortgage applications in the US.

