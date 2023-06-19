(Bloomberg) -- Index of builder sentiment rose to 55 in June vs 50 last month, NAHB/Wells Fargo data show

  • Forecast range 48-52 from 31 economists surveyed; median estimate 51
  • Measure of present single-family sales increased to 61 vs 56
  • Future single-family sales gauge rose to 62 vs 56
  • Prospective buyers traffic measure rose to 37 vs 33
  • 345 builders responded to the survey compared to 326 in June 2022
