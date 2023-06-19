1h ago
US Homebuilder Sentiment Gauge Rises to 55 in June
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Index of builder sentiment rose to 55 in June vs 50 last month, NAHB/Wells Fargo data show
- Forecast range 48-52 from 31 economists surveyed; median estimate 51
- Measure of present single-family sales increased to 61 vs 56
- Future single-family sales gauge rose to 62 vs 56
- Prospective buyers traffic measure rose to 37 vs 33
- 345 builders responded to the survey compared to 326 in June 2022
