(Bloomberg) -- The US remains hopeful that Americans will be among the hostages released by Hamas as a truce agreement with Israel took effect, but do not expect any to be among the first group Friday, according to a senior administration official.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity as Israel and Hamas began to implement the delicate accord which is intended to include a four-day cease-fire and the release of 50 of the almost 240 hostages the militant group captured.

The Red Cross on Friday confirmed the safe release of 24 hostages from Gaza.

A US official said earlier this week that a toddler named Abigail and two women were among the American hostages who meet the criteria for release. There were 10 Americans still unaccounted for, and the US is determined to eventually secure the release of all of them, the official said.

The agreement for a cease-fire and hostage release marks the first major cessation of hostilities since Oct. 7 when Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the US and European Union, launched a deadly raid on Israel.

