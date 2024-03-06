(Bloomberg) -- The US House approved a $460 billion spending bill, sending it to the Senate where it’s expected to pass in time to avert a Saturday partial government shutdown.

The vote is the surest sign in months that chaotic congressional spending battles are winding down after five threatened shutdowns since Oct. 1. Financial markets have shrugged off the drama assuming compromise would eventually prevail with both parties looking for stability in an election year.

The 339 to 85 vote Wednesday drew more support from Democrats than majority Republicans, but there’s no sign Speaker Mike Johnson’s restive right flank will seek to oust him over it.

Fiscal conservatives wanted deeper cuts and were irate that fellow Republicans added their own pet projects to $12.6 billion earmarked in the bill.

“The reality is right now we have divided government,” Johnson told reporters earlier in the day. “We had to be realistic about what we can achieve.”

The bill would set final spending levels through September for about a quarter of federal agency funding, with lawmakers working to complete the rest of fiscal 2024 bills by a March 23 shutdown of remaining agencies.

Included in the bill are funds for the departments of Agriculture, Interior, Commerce, Justice, Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, Energy, Veterans Affairs as well as the EPA, FDA and NASA.

Conservatives said they expected few victories in that next round of negotiations — which includes money for the Defense and Homeland Security departments — because Johnson has made clear he won’t risk a shutdown to leverage cuts or policy changes.

“When you have Republicans in the Senate who don’t want to cut spending, there is only so much you can do,” said Republican Representative Bob Good, chairman of the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus.

Democrats predicted the next shutdown deadline will be met.

“We are on track and on target,” said Rosa DeLauro, the Connecticut House Democrat atop the House spending panel.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.