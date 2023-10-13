Oct 13, 2023
US House Leaves for the Weekend, Unable to Elect a Speaker
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- House Republicans will call it quits for the week after failing to coalesce around a speaker, leaving the chamber leaderless and unable to do any work.
The US House plans to adjourn for the weekend and may hold a vote on Tuesday, lawmakers said. The GOP-led chamber has been at a standstill since a small group of hardliners ousted Kevin McCarthy from speaker Oct. 3.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:34
Canadians are cutting back on spending, RBC report shows
-
7:20
Thief used phoney document in $20M gold heist, lawsuit against Air Canada claims
-
7:15
What the global bond sell-off means for Canadians
-
5:58
Inside the battle over mining in Ontario's Ring of Fire
-
6:12
Financial planning for raising kids: expert says cash flow is key
-
6:01
Porter to add two California destinations