(Bloomberg) -- The US House Oversight Committee requested National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell and Washington Commanders team owner Dan Snyder to testify at a June 22 hearing about allegations of workplace misconduct at Washington’s pro football team.

The committee launched its investigation against the Commanders following allegations of sexual harassment, verbal abuse and other actions that prompted the NFL to fine the club $10 million in July. However, the league did not disclose its full findings of its probe leading to the fine.

“We must have transparency and accountability, which is why we are calling on Mr. Goodell and Mr. Snyder to answer the questions they have dodged for the last seven months,” Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney said in a statement, adding the league and the Commanders have obstructed the panel’s investigation.

