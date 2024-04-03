US House’s Ukraine War Aid Vote Is Likely Weeks or More Away

(Bloomberg) -- A US House vote on Ukraine aid isn’t likely until at least mid-April and possibly later with Speaker Mike Johnson still searching for ways to soften opposition from Republican hardliners, multiple party leadership officials said.

Johnson raised expectations for quick action in a Fox News interview Sunday saying the House would move forward with Ukraine assistance “right away” when lawmakers return next week from their two-week Easter break.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is pleading for swift approval of more US aid as stepped-up Russian missile strikes hit Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure and shortages of artillery shells leave the country’s front-line forces out-gunned by as much as six to one.

Johnson’s team hasn’t shared any detailed plan on the aid package with Republican lawmakers and appears not to have settled on what concessions he would insist on from the Biden administration, making it difficult for him to muster support in time for a vote next week, the party officials said.

In the Fox News interview, the speaker indicated he would attach new conditions to the aid. Those conditions might include converting assistance into a loan Ukraine would eventually be obligated to repay, seizing Russian assets as an offset and overturning a Biden administration freeze on new licenses to export liquefied natural gas, Johnson said.

The Biden administration in a statement Tuesday dismissed a deal for Ukraine aid contingent on lifting the LNG export license freeze.

Johnson spokesman Taylor Haulsee said the speaker’s promise of quick action wasn’t intended to convey a specific deadline and that Johnson is “sounding out members” from across the party on a plan. Haulsee declined to further describe the speaker’s consultations.

Two Republican leadership officials said it is still logistically possible Johnson could decide on an aid plan over the weekend and rush legislation through next week. But that expedited schedule would threaten to sink the legislation and also further antagonize GOP hardliners.

Hardline Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia last month took the first procedural step toward invoking a vote on ousting Johnson as speaker. Backlash from party hardliners over aiding Ukraine could build momentum for an overthrow.

The Senate in February passed a $95 billion Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan aid package but Johnson has refused to allow a vote on it.

