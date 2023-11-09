US House Set to Vote Next Week on Impeaching Secretary Mayorkas

(Bloomberg) -- The US House has teed up a vote for next week on impeaching Homeland Security Department Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who has long been the target of Republican fury over border and immigration policies.

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene moved Thursday to force a vote on the impeachment articles with a procedural maneuver that gives the House two legislative days to hold the vote. She said she has not spoken yet to Speaker Mike Johnson.

The resolution could prove divisive for the House GOP where some moderates may be torn between past comments on impeachment requiring due process and opposition to Mayorkas’ border policies.

Greene accused Mayorkas in her impeachment charges of “willful admittance of border crossers, terrorists, human traffickers, drugs, and other contraband.”

But a Homeland Security spokesman dismissed her charges as political theater.

“Instead of continuing their reckless impeachment charades and attacks on law enforcement, Congress should work with us to keep our country safe, build on the progress DHS is making, and deliver desperately needed reforms for our broken immigration system that only legislation can fix,” Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Mia Ehrenberg said in a statement.

Some Republican moderates said they were prepared to block an impeachment because there has been no investigation of Greene’s accusations.

Representative John Duarte, a California Republican, said he would vote against Greene’s resolution. He added any impeachment charges against Mayorkas should be “up to Jamie Comer,” referring to the House Oversight Committee chairman who has been investigating the president’s son, Hunter Biden.

(Updates with Homeland Security comment, impeachment accusations beginning with fourth paragraph.)

