(Bloomberg) -- The US House voted Thursday to allow President Joe Biden to sell Turkey upgraded F-16 jets -- if the country’s mercurial leader agrees to a key caveat.

Lawmakers, by a margin of 244-179, backed a provision to the annual defense authorization bill that would prohibit the sale of F-16s to Turkey unless Biden certifies that providing the Lockheed Martin Corp. fighters is in the US national interest and that Turkey won’t use the jets for unauthorized territorial overflights of Greece.

Biden has already said he supports selling the F-16s to Turkey, a decision that came soon after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signaled his support for Finland and Sweden’s membership in NATO.

“It’s not in our interest not to do that,” Biden said when asked about the potential sale at a NATO summit in Madrid last month.

It wasn’t immediately clear how Turkey would respond to limitations on its use of the F-16s, or how any deal would be enforced after Ankara received the jets. But while lawmakers presented their proposal as a hurdle to selling the planes, it may not be a difficult one to overcome.

“What we are saying here is that we want some detailed analysis of what is going on here,” Democratic Representative Frank Pallone, a co-sponsor of the provision, said during debate on the defense bill. “The bottom line is they have not put forward any explanation of how this is in the national interest of the United States.”

Turkey turned its focus to buying F-16s after it was kicked out of the program to help manufacture and buy the next-generation F-35 fighter. That move was made in response to Turkey’s purchase of a Russian S-400 missile defense system, which Erdogan said was urgently needed for his country’s defense.

While both Turkey and Greece are members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the two nations are bitter rivals involved in contentious geographic disputes, including over the island of Cyprus and the Dodecanese -- a group of islands off the Turkish coast that were ceded to Greece by Italy following World War II.

Senate Challenges

Yet even with Biden’s support for the F-16 sale, and the potential agreement of Turkey to flight restrictions, the road isn’t entirely clear for the sale to go forward. The Senate would have to back similar language before the defense bill heads to the president for his signature, or would have to vote on a separate measure disagreeing to the sale. The president can veto such legislation.

Biden also faces opposition to the sale in the US Senate, most notably from Senator Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat who leads the Foreign Relations Committee. Even if the measure makes it into the defense bill that goes to Biden’s desk, Menendez is one of four senior congressional leaders who would have to not object to the sale for it to go forward.

There is also a mechanism under the Arms Export Control Act for Congress to adopt a joint resolution of disapproval for arms sales notified by the president, but Congress has never successfully blocked a proposed sale via such a resolution.

