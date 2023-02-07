(Bloomberg) -- A former commander of US forces in the Pacific told Congress that the US ignores the prospect of China invading Taiwan within years “at our peril,” as tensions with Beijing remained high after the downing of an alleged Chinese spy balloon.

China’s intent to take Taiwan is clear, Admiral Harry Harris, former head of US forces in the region, told the House Armed Services Committee at a hearing Tuesday.

He cited testimony by his successor Admiral Phil Davidson, before the Senate in 2021, in which the Indo-Pacific commander emphasized the prospect that the People’s Republic of China could invade the democratically ruled island.

“My successor at Indo-Pacific Command testified before Congress in 2021 that the PRC could invade Taiwan in six years — that’s 2027,” Harris said on Tuesday. “We ignore Admiral Davidson’s warning at our peril.”

Actually, Davidson stopped short of predicting a full-scale invasion in an interview last month with the Japan Times.

“In my mind, that can be many lesser things than an all-out invasion,” he said. “One of those would be the threats to outer islands, and I think it’s a grave security concern of Taiwan’s.”

The Armed Services committee held its first hearing since Republicans took control of the House, with the theme of “The Pressing Threat of the Chinese Communist Party to U.S. National Defense.”

It comes at a tense time for US-China relations, just days after the Pentagon shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina after it drifted across the continental US. It led to the postponement of Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s long-planned trip to China and has reignited Republican criticism that the Biden administration needs to take a tougher stance toward Beijing.

China’s Missiles

Republican members of the committee also said they have been informed by US Strategic Command “that China has surpassed the US” in the number of launchers for intercontinental ballistic missiles, which the lawmakers called “a wake-up call.”

At the hearing on Tuesday, Harris — who recently visited Taiwan — said the region was at a “precarious crossroad” and said Beijing was engaged in a quest to “intimidate, isolate and ultimately dominate Taiwan.”

Some China experts have questioned public warnings about a timeline for a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan. They say Beijing would much prefer to absorb the island eventually without the use of force, as Chinese leader Xi Jinping has said publicly. They also say 2027, the 100th anniversary of the the People’s Liberation Army, is simply a date China has set for its military modernization goals, rather than a hard date by which it wants to conquer Taiwan.

Harris seemed to disagree.

“Xi Jinping has shown us his intent regarding Taiwan time and time again, and shame on us if we ignore him,” he told the House committee.

--With assistance from Roxana Tiron.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.