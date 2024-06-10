(Bloomberg) -- The US unveiled sanctions on 10 people, ships and companies in a fresh bid to choke off commodity revenue for Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who have disrupted trade flows through the Red Sea with repeated attacks on commercial shippers.

The action targeted the network of Houthi financial facilitator Sa’id al-Jamal, who has already been subjected to repeated sanctions, the US Treasury Department said in a statement. Also among the targets was Hong Kong based-Lainey Shipping Ltd., the owner of a Panama-flagged ship called Janet that has carried sanctioned cargo.

“The Houthis continue to leverage an expansive support network to facilitate their illicit activities, including hiding the origin of cargo, forging shipping documents, and providing services to sanctioned vessels,” Treasury Under Secretary Brian Nelson said in the statement.

The US and its allies have launched repeated military strikes and imposed numerous sanctions on the Houthis in the months since the group began attacking ships passing through the Red Sea in response to Israel’s strikes on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. So far though, those attacks have done little to deter the Houthis and global tanker flows remain severely disrupted.

