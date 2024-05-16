(Bloomberg) -- US industrial production stagnated in April, restrained by a drop in factory output that highlights a manufacturing sector struggling for traction.

Production at factories, mines and utilities was unchanged after a downwardly revised 0.1% gain a month earlier, Federal Reserve data showed Thursday.

Manufacturing output fell 0.3%, held back by motor-vehicle production, after a downwardly revised 0.2% March increase. Excluding autos, factory output eased only 0.1%. Mining declined, largely due to a slump in coal mining, while output at utilities picked up.

Manufacturing, which accounts for three-fourths of total industrial production, has had difficulty building momentum amid rising input prices and inconsistent demand. The Institute for Supply Management’s latest measure of factory activity moved back into contraction territory in April after expanding a month earlier for the first time since 2022.

The ISM’s latest semiannual economic forecast, released Wednesday, showed manufacturers expect 2.1% revenue growth on average this year, a downgrade from their December projection. Input prices, which increased 1.6% through April, are projected to remain under 2% for the year.

US producers are also contending with tepid export markets and higher borrowing costs that are restraining capital spending in the economy.

Motor-vehicle production fell 2% after solid advances in the prior two months. Output also declined at producers of wood products, electrical equipment and machinery.

Business equipment production has dropped in four of the last five months, while output of consumer goods edged up slightly and construction supplies declined. Separate figures Thursday showed housing starts rose by less than forecast.

The Fed’s report showed capacity utilization at factories, a measure of potential output being used, fell to 76.9%. The overall industrial utilization rate was little changed at 78.4%.

While factory customers have made progress over the past year getting stockpiles more in line with demand, government figures on Wednesday showed retail sales stagnated in April after downwardly revised gains in the prior two months.

