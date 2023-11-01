(Bloomberg) -- After two decades of improvement, infant mortality in the US is getting worse as an increasing number of mothers lack access to care.

Deaths among US infants less than a year old rose 3% in 2022 to 5.6 per 1,000 live deliveries, according to provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It was the first statistically significant year-over-year increase in the country’s infant mortality rate since 2002.

The death rate, which had fallen 22% over the previous 20 years, reflects a US maternal and neonatal health system rife with inequalities. Among the problems are closures of rural maternity wards that leave pregnant people in more remote regions without access to care, which is associated with worse health outcomes during and after birth.

Deaths related to maternal complications of pregnancy, the fifth-leading cause of infant mortality, were 9% higher in 2022 than the year before. Deaths related to sepsis, a response to severe bacterial infections, rose 14%. Other leading causes of death were consistent with prior years, the report said, including congenital malformations, short gestation and low birth weight, sudden infant death syndrome and accidents.

The data from CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics demonstrate stark racial disparities: Deaths among Black infants remained highest among racial groups in 2022, nearly double the US average at 10.86 per 1,000 births. The mortality rate among White infants rose from the year earlier to 4.52 per 1,000 births, still below the US average. Deaths among infants of American Indian and Alaska Native origin rose the most to 9.06 deaths per 1,000 live births, a 21% increase from the year before.

In spite of its wealth, the US has higher rates of both infant and maternal mortality than most peers including those in Western Europe along with Canada and Japan, according to a 2022 report from the Commonwealth Fund. US infant mortality is some five times higher than in Norway, which had the lowest rate in that report.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.