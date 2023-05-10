May 10, 2023
US Inflation Rate Drops Below 4% in the Northeast: Map
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The inflation rate fell below 4% in the Northeast for the first time in almost two years, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data published Wednesday. In New York City, the annual pace dropped to 3.7% in April from 4.6% in the previous month. Although inflation showed signs of moderation across the country, consumer price growth remains robust in the South and mountain states.
