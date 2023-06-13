(Bloomberg) -- The inflation rate fell to just 2.4% in New England last month, the lowest for any US region in more than two years, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data published Tuesday. All regions saw sharp decreases in inflation in May. In the West South Central area, which includes Texas, the headline annual rate fell 1.5 percentage points to 3.3%, while the decline was 1.4 percentage points in East North Central and New England, taking the annual rates to 4% and 2.4% respectively. Consumer prices rose 5% in the South Atlantic area and 5.1% in the mountain states, the regions with the highest inflation rates in the US.

