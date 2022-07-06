(Bloomberg) -- China’s government is seeking to exploit years of business and cultural relations with US state and local leaders to further its geopolitical and military objectives, according to a US intelligence advisory on Wednesday.

“As tensions between Beijing and Washington have grown, the government of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) under President Xi Jinping has increasingly sought to exploit these China-U.S. subnational relationships to influence U.S. policies and advance PRC geopolitical interests,” the National Counterintelligence and Security Center said in a bulletin.

China’s government “understands U.S. state and local leaders enjoy a degree of independence from Washington and may seek to use them as proxies to advocate for national U.S. policies Beijing desires, including improved U.S. economic cooperation with China, and reduced U.S. criticism of China’s policies towards Taiwan, Tibetans, Uyghurs, pro-democracy activists, and others,” it added.

With US-China ties at their worst in decades, according to the US ambassador in Beijing, the effort described in the bulletin may be an attempt to get around tensions by focusing on areas outside of Washington. Human rights, trade tariffs, the war in Ukraine and China’s increasing assertiveness toward Taiwan have all become flash points in the relationship between the world’s two biggest economies.

To help win over officials, the intelligence advisory on Wednesday said financial incentives “may be used to hook U.S. state and local leaders, given their focus on local economic issues.” In some cases, “the PRC or its proxies may press state and local leaders to take actions that align with their local needs, but also advance PRC agendas, sometimes over national U.S. interests,” according to the report.

Top US Official Offers ‘Grim Accounting’ of Hong Kong’s Future

In addition, officials at the state, local, tribal, and territorial levels “risk being manipulated to support hidden PRC agendas” as its influence operations “can be deceptive and coercive, with seemingly benign business opportunities or people-to-people exchanges sometimes masking PRC political agendas,” said the Center.

Still, the advisory cautioned against an over reaction, noting it’s important “that U.S. state and local leaders not cast blanket suspicion on all outreach from China” and saying that the threats do not emanate from “the people of China generally and not Chinese Americans, who themselves are often victimized by PRC aggression.”

US state and local leaders should simply ensure that they “exercise vigilance, conduct due diligence, and ensure transparency, integrity, and accountability are built into” any partnership with China.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.