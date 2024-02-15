(Bloomberg) -- The US Coast Guard seized a shipment of weapons from Iran in the Persian Gulf that was headed to Houthi rebels in Yemen, the US announced Thursday.

The US Central Command said when its forces boarded the ship, they found more than 200 packages of a variety of lethal equipment including medium-range ballistic missile components, explosives and anti-tank guided missile launcher assemblies intended to support the Houthis.

“This is yet another example of Iran’s malign activity in the region,” said General Michael Erik Kurilla, CENTCOM commander. “Their continued supply of advanced conventional weapons to the Houthis is in direct violation of international law and continues to undermine the safety of international shipping and the free flow of commerce.”

The Houthis started assaults on commercial shipping in mid-November 2023 and say they’re targeting ships linked to Israel and its allies to pressure them over the war in Gaza. Many shipping companies have been rerouting vessels around the southern tip of Africa, a lengthier and costlier journey.

The Houthis, along with Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and other groups in Iraq and Syria, are part of Tehran’s so-called axis of resistance.

