US Inventory Correction Looks to Be Over, Index Shows

(Bloomberg) -- The US inventory correction appears to have run its course.

After contracting for five straight months, inventory levels expanded in October, according to the latest monthly Logistics Managers’ Index. The reading for inventory levels rose 6 points to 53.4, the report showed, crossing above the 50 mark that divides expansion and contractions.

“If inventories continue to expand it would be a sign that the excess bubble of goods that tormented the economy throughout 2022 is not only gone, but that firms are now ready to begin building inventories back up again,” the report stated.

Among the reasons for the reversal: Smaller companies “had been hesitant to increase inventories due to their more tenuous cash position, but now seem to be building goods up again, perhaps signaling a vote of confidence for the consumer economy” in the fourth quarter, according to the report.

The private LMI gauge, released on Tuesday from the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals, also tracks warehouse and transportation capacity, levels and costs.

The main index showed the logistics industry increased in October to 56.5, the third straight month in the expansion zone. The peak LMI of 76.2 was reached in March 2022, at the height of the global supply-chain strains during the pandemic.

