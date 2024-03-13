(Bloomberg) -- US accident investigators said they remain in the dark about who performed the work on the panel of a Boeing Co. jet that failed in January, according to a letter to US Senators detailing requests for information.

Investigators first requested the identity of the crew that worked on a panel that failed on the flight five days after the Jan. 5 accident, National Transportation Safety Board chair Jennifer Homendy said in the letter Wednesday.

“The absence of those records will complicate the NTSB’s investigation moving forward,” Homendy said.

The letter is the latest twist in what has become an unusually tense relationship between the accident investigation agency and the nation’s largest planemaker. The agency has pressed Boeing for information about company personnel who performed work on a plug covering an unused door that blew off during Alaska Airlines flight on Jan. 5, saying last week that it was “absurd” that it hadn’t received all documents and information sought from Boeing.

Boeing had no immediate comment. The company said on March 6 that it had provided the NTSB with names of employees who may have performed critical work on the jet.

