(Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc. said it secured a $1.74 billion contract to supply the US government with its new omicron-specific vaccine.

The deal is for 66 million doses of a new booster that includes the existing shot as well as components targeting omicron subvariants of the Covid-19 virus. The agreement also allows the government to purchase another 234 million doses of the company’s booster shots in the future.

“Moderna’s mRNA platform is enabling us to rapidly create mRNA-1273.222, a bivalent vaccine that specifically targets omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, the most prevalent variants of concern in the US today,” Stephane Bancel, the company’s chief executive officer, said in a statement.

The company’s stock rose as much as 3.8% on Friday in early trading.

