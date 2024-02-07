US Is Convinced It Can Push Ukraine Aid Through Congress, Sullivan Says

(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration remains confident that it can win congressional approval for aid to Kyiv, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said, after a bipartisan immigration and Ukraine support bill was torpedoed this week by House Republicans.

“We fully intend to drive to the point where that package passes both the Senate and the House and lands on the President’s desk for signature,” Sullivan told reporters Wednesday after a gathering with his NATO counterparts in Brussels, alongside the military alliance’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. “At the end of the day, there is no alternative to the US stepping up to the plate.”

US President Joe Biden a day earlier blamed Donald Trump for sinking the bipartisan bill, saying the Republican frontrunner pressured members of his party to reject it in order to gain an advantage in the November election. The bill combined Ukraine aid and provisions aimed at limiting immigration at the US southern border.

“Time is of the essence. We’re going to stay focused on that and we believe that we still can and will deliver,” Sullivan said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer planned to force a Senate vote Wednesday on Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan aid divorced from US border funding, according to a senior Democratic aide.

“It is vital that the US Congress agrees on continued support for Ukraine in the near future and I count on all allies to sustain their commitment,” Stoltenberg said.

The failure by the US thus far to agree on support for Kyiv comes as Ukraine has warned that its coffers are emptying. Kyiv is grappling with a shortage of ammunition and weapons to fend off the Russian campaign.

Repeated Promises

Kyiv has been awaiting more than $60 billion in assistance from the US, yet to be approved by Congress.

Despite repeated promises by the White House that the aid would ultimately be passed, European officials are increasingly concerned and angry that Washington doesn’t appear to have an alternative solution to get Ukraine the badly needed aid.

The European Union last week agreed on a €50 billion ($53.8 billion) financial aid package for Ukraine after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban caved in to leaders’ demands and lifted his veto. But the money is insufficient to replace US support, particularly weapons supplies which Ukrainian forces are in dire need of.

The bloc has been struggling to meet a goal to send Kyiv’s forces one million artillery shells by March, instead postponing the deadline until the end of the year.

--With assistance from Alberto Nardelli.

