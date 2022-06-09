US Is Mixing Politics and Justice on Jan. 6, Proud Boys Lawyers Say

(Bloomberg) -- Lawyers for members of the right-wing Proud Boys accused the US of bringing seditious-conspiracy charges against their clients to coincide with televised congressional hearings on the Capitol riot starting Thursday night.

“Mixing politics and criminal justice is dangerous,” said a lawyer for Ethan Nordean, a regional Proud Boys leader from Washington state, during a hearing Thursday. “There is no doubt what is happening is dangerous and it is un-American.”

Federal prosecutors on Monday announced more charges against five members of the group, adding seditious conspiracy for actions they allegedly took in advance of the January 2021 storming of the US Capitol. The charge is among the most serious brought in the government’s massive case over the effort to thwart Joe Biden’s election as president and keep Donald Trump in power.

Three of the group’s members, including former leader Enrique Tarrio, pleaded not guilty at Thursday’s hearing. In a Wednesday filing, Tarrio’s lawyer accused the government of timing the charges with the House committee’s hearings and said the latest indictment added no “new material facts.”

Assistant US Attorney Jason McCullough denied the claims at the hearing, rejecting “the premise there is any coordination” between prosecutors and the House panel “around timing to indict.”

