US Is Pausing Some Foreign Aid Programs in Niger, Blinken Says

(Bloomberg) -- The US government is pausing certain foreign assistance programs benefiting the government of Niger, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

This interim measure doesn’t impact all US foreign assistance programs in Niger, he said. The provision of life-saving humanitarian and food assistance will continue.

The US “is continuing activities in Niger where feasible to do so, including diplomatic and security operations, for the protection of US personnel,” Blinken said. The US “will continue to review foreign assistance and cooperation as the situation on the ground evolves consistent with our policy objectives and legal restrictions.”

NOTE: In July, US Mulls Freezing Aid to Niger as Coup Condemnation Grows

