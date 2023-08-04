You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Aug 4, 2023
US Is Pausing Some Foreign Aid Programs in Niger, Blinken Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The US government is pausing certain foreign assistance programs benefiting the government of Niger, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
This interim measure doesn’t impact all US foreign assistance programs in Niger, he said. The provision of life-saving humanitarian and food assistance will continue.
The US “is continuing activities in Niger where feasible to do so, including diplomatic and security operations, for the protection of US personnel,” Blinken said. The US “will continue to review foreign assistance and cooperation as the situation on the ground evolves consistent with our policy objectives and legal restrictions.”
- NOTE: In July, US Mulls Freezing Aid to Niger as Coup Condemnation Grows
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
7:30
These are the Canadian cities where homes are most affordable
-
2:41
These companies have laid off Canadian workers in 2023
-
5:47
'Yellowstone effect' driving growth in the luxury ranch market
-
5:15
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour coming to Canada with 6 nights at Toronto's Rogers Centre
-
6:46
Expect interest rates to remain high until 2025: former BoC governor
-
5:38
TSX poised for a bullish Q3, analyst suggests