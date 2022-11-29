US Is Sending Ukraine $53 Million to Help Repair Electrical Grid

(Bloomberg) -- The US is giving Ukraine more than $53 million to help repair electrical infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks in recent weeks, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Tuesday.

The package will help Ukraine buy transformers, circuit-breakers, vehicles and other equipment, Blinken announced Tuesday on the margins of a NATO foreign ministers’ gathering in Bucharest. The US wants to get the equipment to Ukraine quickly to restore power as winter sets in.

Tuesday’s allocation follows a previous package of $55 million to fund generators and other equipment to restore power and heat to areas targeted by Russia.

