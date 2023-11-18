(Bloomberg) -- US, Israel and Hamas are close to an agreement that would free dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza, the Washington Post reported, citing unidentified people familiar.

An initial 50 or more hostages will be released in batches every 24 hours, which could start within the next several days, the report said. Under the terms of a six-page deal, all parties to the conflict would freeze combat operations for at least five days.

The pause in fighting is also intended to allow a significant increase in the amount of humanitarian aid, including fuel, to enter Gaza from Egypt, according to the report.

A spokesperson for the Israeli Embassy in Washington declined to comment to the Washington Post on the hostage situation.

